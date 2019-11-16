Watch Purdue vs. Chicago State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Chicago State (away)

Current Records: Purdue 1-2; Chicago State 1-2

Last Season Records: Purdue 23-9; Chicago State 3-29

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Purdue Boilermakers at 2 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 98-34, which was the final score in Chicago State's tilt against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Marquette Golden Eagles took down Purdue 65-55. A silver lining for Purdue was the play of F Matt Haarms, who had 14 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks. Haarms' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Chicago State took a serious blow against Purdue when the teams last met two seasons ago, falling 111-42. Can the Cougars avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.