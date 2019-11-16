Watch Purdue vs. Chicago State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Purdue vs. Chicago State basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Chicago State (away)
Current Records: Purdue 1-2; Chicago State 1-2
Last Season Records: Purdue 23-9; Chicago State 3-29
What to Know
The Chicago State Cougars are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Purdue Boilermakers at 2 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 98-34, which was the final score in Chicago State's tilt against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Marquette Golden Eagles took down Purdue 65-55. A silver lining for Purdue was the play of F Matt Haarms, who had 14 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks. Haarms' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
Chicago State took a serious blow against Purdue when the teams last met two seasons ago, falling 111-42. Can the Cougars avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2017 - Purdue 111 vs. Chicago State 42
