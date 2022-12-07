Who's Playing

Hofstra @ No. 5 Purdue

Current Records: Hofstra 6-3; Purdue 8-0

What to Know

The #5 Purdue Boilermakers will play host again and welcome the Hofstra Pride to Mackey Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Purdue is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Boilermakers proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue captured a comfortable 89-70 win. Five players on Purdue scored in the double digits: center Zach Edey (31), guard Fletcher Loyer (20), guard Brandon Newman (13), forward Caleb Furst (10), and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (10).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Hofstra as they fell 81-77 to the George Mason Patriots last Wednesday. Guard Aaron Estrada did his best for Hofstra, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.

Purdue's victory lifted them to 8-0 while Hofstra's loss dropped them down to 6-3. Zach Edey will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 22 boards on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Hofstra's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.