Who's Playing
Hofstra @ No. 5 Purdue
Current Records: Hofstra 6-3; Purdue 8-0
What to Know
The #5 Purdue Boilermakers will play host again and welcome the Hofstra Pride to Mackey Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Purdue is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Boilermakers proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue captured a comfortable 89-70 win. Five players on Purdue scored in the double digits: center Zach Edey (31), guard Fletcher Loyer (20), guard Brandon Newman (13), forward Caleb Furst (10), and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (10).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Hofstra as they fell 81-77 to the George Mason Patriots last Wednesday. Guard Aaron Estrada did his best for Hofstra, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.
Purdue's victory lifted them to 8-0 while Hofstra's loss dropped them down to 6-3. Zach Edey will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 22 boards on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Hofstra's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.