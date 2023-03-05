Who's Playing

Illinois @ Purdue

Current Records: Illinois 20-10; Purdue 25-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the #5 Purdue Boilermakers will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Mackey Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Illinois proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Illini narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Wolverines 91-87. Four players on Illinois scored in the double digits: guard Matthew Mayer (24), guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (21), guard Ty Rodgers (14), and guard RJ Melendez (12).

Speaking of close games: Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wisconsin Badgers this past Thursday, sneaking past 63-61. Purdue's center Zach Edey did his thing and posted a double-double on 19 rebounds and 17 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Edey has had at least 11 rebounds.

Illinois is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Fighting Illini to 20-10 and the Boilermakers to 25-5. In Illinois' win, Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21 points along with seven boards and Matthew Mayer had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see if Purdue have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.