Who's Playing
Indiana @ Purdue
Current Records: Indiana 19-9; Purdue 24-4
What to Know
The #17 Indiana Hoosiers' road trip will continue as they head to Mackey Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the #5 Purdue Boilermakers. The Boilermakers will be strutting in after a win while IU will be stumbling in from a loss.
IU received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 80-65 to the Michigan State Spartans. The top scorer for the Hoosiers was forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (19 points).
Meanwhile, everything went Purdue's way against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday as they made off with an 82-55 victory. It was another big night for Purdue's center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Edey has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.
IU is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Hoosiers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Boilermakers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for IU since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $324.99
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won ten out of their last 13 games against Indiana.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Indiana 79 vs. Purdue 74
- Mar 05, 2022 - Purdue 69 vs. Indiana 67
- Jan 20, 2022 - Indiana 68 vs. Purdue 65
- Mar 06, 2021 - Purdue 67 vs. Indiana 58
- Jan 14, 2021 - Purdue 81 vs. Indiana 69
- Feb 27, 2020 - Purdue 57 vs. Indiana 49
- Feb 08, 2020 - Purdue 74 vs. Indiana 62
- Feb 19, 2019 - Purdue 48 vs. Indiana 46
- Jan 19, 2019 - Purdue 70 vs. Indiana 55
- Jan 28, 2018 - Purdue 74 vs. Indiana 67
- Feb 28, 2017 - Purdue 86 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 09, 2017 - Purdue 69 vs. Indiana 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - Indiana 77 vs. Purdue 73