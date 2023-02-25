Who's Playing

Indiana @ Purdue

Current Records: Indiana 19-9; Purdue 24-4

What to Know

The #17 Indiana Hoosiers' road trip will continue as they head to Mackey Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the #5 Purdue Boilermakers. The Boilermakers will be strutting in after a win while IU will be stumbling in from a loss.

IU received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 80-65 to the Michigan State Spartans. The top scorer for the Hoosiers was forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (19 points).

Meanwhile, everything went Purdue's way against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday as they made off with an 82-55 victory. It was another big night for Purdue's center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Edey has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.

IU is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Hoosiers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Boilermakers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for IU since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $324.99

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won ten out of their last 13 games against Indiana.