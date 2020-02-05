Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Purdue

Current Records: Iowa 16-6; Purdue 12-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Purdue Boilermakers are heading back home. Purdue and the #17 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, sneaking past 61-58.

Meanwhile, Iowa was able to grind out a solid victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, winning 72-65. It was another big night for Iowa's center Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

The wins brought Purdue up to 12-10 and Iowa to 16-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue enters the matchup with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But Iowa comes into the game boasting the 20th most points per game in college basketball at 78.9. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.99

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.