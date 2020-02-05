Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa @ Purdue
Current Records: Iowa 16-6; Purdue 12-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Purdue Boilermakers are heading back home. Purdue and the #17 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, sneaking past 61-58.
Meanwhile, Iowa was able to grind out a solid victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, winning 72-65. It was another big night for Iowa's center Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.
The wins brought Purdue up to 12-10 and Iowa to 16-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue enters the matchup with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But Iowa comes into the game boasting the 20th most points per game in college basketball at 78.9. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.99
Odds
The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.
- Jan 03, 2019 - Purdue 86 vs. Iowa 70
- Jan 20, 2018 - Purdue 87 vs. Iowa 64
- Jan 12, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Purdue 78
- Dec 28, 2016 - Purdue 89 vs. Iowa 67
- Jan 24, 2016 - Iowa 83 vs. Purdue 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Iowa 70 vs. Purdue 63
