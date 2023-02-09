Who's Playing

Iowa @ Purdue

Current Records: Iowa 15-8; Purdue 22-2

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa and the #1 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mackey Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Boilermakers winning the first 83-73 and the Hawkeyes taking the second 75-66.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, sneaking past 81-79. Having forecasted a close win for Iowa, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their guard Tony Perkins looked sharp as he had 32 points.

Meanwhile, Purdue was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 79-74 to the Indiana Hoosiers. Center Zach Edey did his best for Purdue, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 45% of their total) in addition to 18 boards and three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Edey has had at least 13 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes are now 15-8 while the Boilermakers sit at 22-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa comes into the game boasting the 14th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.4. Less enviably, Purdue is third worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last 12 games against Iowa.