Who's Playing

Maryland @ Purdue

Current Records: Maryland 12-6; Purdue 18-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #3 Purdue Boilermakers are heading back home. The Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Purdue made easy work of the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past Thursday and carried off a 61-39 win. Purdue can attribute much of their success to guard Braden Smith, who had 19 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Michigan State Spartans last Monday.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland secured a 64-58 W over Michigan. Guard Jahmir Young took over for the Terrapins, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11 against the spread when favored.

Purdue got away with a 62-61 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Maryland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last 11 games against Maryland.