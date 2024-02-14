Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Queens Royals

Current Records: North Florida 13-13, Queens 10-16

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Queens is heading back home. They and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. The two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Royals had to settle for a 79-76 defeat against the Governors.

Meanwhile, North Florida's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 79-77. North Florida didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Royals dropped their record down to 10-16 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Ospreys, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Queens is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Queens is a slight 2-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

North Florida has won both of the games they've played against Queens in the last year.