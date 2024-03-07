Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Marist 16-11, Quinnipiac 21-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac will be strutting in after a win while Marist will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Bobcats earned a 71-57 win over the Saints. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Quinnipiac.

Meanwhile, Marist's game on Sunday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 71-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 135 point over/under.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 21-8. As for the Red Foxes, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-11.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 4-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.