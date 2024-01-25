Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 7-11, Quinnipiac 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Mt St Mary's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Mt St Mary's was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Mt St Mary's found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 82-71 to the Purple Eagles.

Mt St Mary's struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They snuck past the Gaels with a 91-87 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Mountaineers' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-11. As for the Bobcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

While only Mt St Mary's took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking Mt St Mary's against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Mt St Mary's didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Quinnipiac in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 79-75 win. Will Mt St Mary's repeat their success, or does Quinnipiac have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Quinnipiac and Mt St Mary's both have 1 win in their last 2 games.