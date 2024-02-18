Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Niagara 13-11, Quinnipiac 19-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Niagara and the Bobcats are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Niagara is looking to tack on another W to their seven-game streak on the road.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, a fact Niagara proved on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stags and snuck past 65-63.

Meanwhile, after a string of ten wins, Quinnipiac's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a 96-79 bruising from the Mountaineers. Quinnipiac didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Purple Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-5.

Niagara is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a ten game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Niagara came up short against the Bobcats in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 75-68. Can Niagara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bobcats slightly, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.