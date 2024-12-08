Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-5, Quinnipiac 4-5

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Sacred Heart is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They were the clear victor by an 83-59 margin over Iona on Friday. The win was nothing new for the Pioneers as they're now sitting on three straight.

Sacred Heart was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac came into Friday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against Rider by a score of 72-67 on Friday.

Sacred Heart has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for Quinnipiac, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Sacred Heart has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Quinnipiac, though, as they've only made 24.8% of their threes this season. Given Sacred Heart's sizable advantage in that area, Quinnipiac will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacred Heart strolled past Quinnipiac in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 by a score of 97-80. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or does Quinnipiac have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won both of the games they've played against Quinnipiac in the last 9 years.