Yale Bulldogs @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Yale 6-5, Quinnipiac 7-2

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Yale has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Yale proved on Friday. They blew past the Chargers, posting a 95-36 victory at home. With that victory, Yale brought their scoring average up to 76.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 win over the Midshipmen on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Quinnipiac.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Bobcats, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Yale hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.