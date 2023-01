Who's Playing

Canisius @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Canisius 5-13; Quinnipiac 14-5

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Canisius Golden Griffins and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 21 of 2020. Quinnipiac and Canisius will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Neither the Bobcats nor Canisius could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Quinnipiac beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 58-51 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Canisius came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Friday, falling 67-58.

Quinnipiac's win lifted them to 14-5 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to 5-13. We'll see if Quinnipiac can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Griffins bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won ten out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.