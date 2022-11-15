Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-2; Quinnipiac 3-0

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Dartmouth Big Green at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Quinnipiac sidestepped the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils for a 72-70 win.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Dartmouth at home against the Mass College of Liberal Arts Trailblazers this past Saturday as the team secured a 107-52 victory.

The Bobcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Quinnipiac came out on top in a nail-biter against Dartmouth when the two teams previously met in December of last year, sneaking past 72-69. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or do the Big Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Quinnipiac have won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last eight years.