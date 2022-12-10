Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Lafayette 1-9; Quinnipiac 8-2

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac should still be feeling good after a win, while the Leopards will be looking to regain their footing.

Lafayette received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-58 to the Princeton Tigers.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac came out on top in a nail-biter against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday, sneaking past 75-71.

Lafayette is now 1-9 while Quinnipiac sits at 8-2. The Bobcats are 6-1 after wins this year, and Lafayette is 1-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Quinnipiac and Lafayette both have one win in their last two games.