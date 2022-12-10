Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Lafayette 1-9; Quinnipiac 8-2
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac should still be feeling good after a win, while the Leopards will be looking to regain their footing.
Lafayette received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-58 to the Princeton Tigers.
Meanwhile, Quinnipiac came out on top in a nail-biter against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday, sneaking past 75-71.
Lafayette is now 1-9 while Quinnipiac sits at 8-2. The Bobcats are 6-1 after wins this year, and Lafayette is 1-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN 3
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Quinnipiac and Lafayette both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Quinnipiac 88 vs. Lafayette 77
- Dec 02, 2017 - Lafayette 79 vs. Quinnipiac 58