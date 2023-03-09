Who's Playing
Marist @ Quinnipiac
Regular Season Records: Marist 11-19; Quinnipiac 20-11
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Quinnipiac Bobcats and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 20 of last year. Marist and Quinnipiac are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Boardwalk Hall in the second round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney.
The Red Foxes earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They captured a comfortable 61-50 win over the Manhattan Jaspers. Patrick Gardner (22 points) was the top scorer for Marist.
Quinnipiac is hoping for another win. They took down Marist 88-76 this past Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Quinnipiac have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Marist.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Quinnipiac 88 vs. Marist 76
- Jan 31, 2023 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Marist 66
- Mar 08, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 20, 2022 - Marist 67 vs. Quinnipiac 66
- Jan 28, 2022 - Quinnipiac 94 vs. Marist 87
- Mar 01, 2021 - Marist 65 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 28, 2021 - Marist 76 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Mar 01, 2020 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Marist 52
- Jan 03, 2020 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Marist 58
- Feb 15, 2019 - Marist 63 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Jan 25, 2019 - Quinnipiac 92 vs. Marist 78
- Jan 25, 2018 - Quinnipiac 85 vs. Marist 77
- Jan 10, 2018 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Marist 79
- Feb 23, 2017 - Marist 87 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Dec 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Marist 63
- Feb 26, 2016 - Marist 91 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Feb 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 79 vs. Marist 53