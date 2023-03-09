Who's Playing

Marist @ Quinnipiac

Regular Season Records: Marist 11-19; Quinnipiac 20-11

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Quinnipiac Bobcats and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 20 of last year. Marist and Quinnipiac are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Boardwalk Hall in the second round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney.

The Red Foxes earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They captured a comfortable 61-50 win over the Manhattan Jaspers. Patrick Gardner (22 points) was the top scorer for Marist.

Quinnipiac is hoping for another win. They took down Marist 88-76 this past Saturday.

Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if the Red Foxes can pick off the Bobcats as they join postseason play.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Quinnipiac have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Marist.