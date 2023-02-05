Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 7-16; Quinnipiac 17-6

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Quinnipiac and the Fairfield Stags on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Quinnipiac wrapped it up with a 66-51 win at home.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 81-51 defeat to the Iona Gaels.

Quinnipiac's victory brought them up to 17-6 while Mount St. Mary's' defeat pulled them down to 7-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bobcats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Mountaineers have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.