Who's Playing

Siena @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Siena 7-5; Quinnipiac 9-4

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Quinnipiac and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Friday at M&T Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Siena winning the first 78-71 and the Bobcats taking the second 77-71.

Quinnipiac came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, falling 77-68. Guard Dezi Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for Quinnipiac; Jones finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Siena was expected to lose against the American Eagles last Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Saints ultimately received the gift of a 64-61 win from a begrudging American squad.

The Bobcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5-1 against the spread when favored.

Quinnipiac didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Siena when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 77-71 victory. Quinnipiac's win shoved Siena out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Siena have won eight out of their last 13 games against Quinnipiac.