Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-14, Radford 13-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Radford is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. Charleston Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Radford, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, a fact Radford proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Blue Hose with points to spare, taking the game 73-58.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 71-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charleston Southern in their matchups with UNC-Ash.: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, Charleston Southern were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Highlanders' victory bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-14.

Radford took their win against Charleston Southern when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 90-71. Will Radford repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.