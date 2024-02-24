Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Longwood 17-11, Radford 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the Radford Highlanders are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Longwood had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with an 80-75 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Radford came into Thursday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday. The win was just what Radford needed coming off of a 99-74 defeat in their prior contest.

The Lancers' victory bumped their record up to 17-11. As for the Highlanders, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-14.

Longwood came up short against the Highlanders when the teams last played back in January, falling 69-58. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - Radford 69 vs. Longwood 58
  • Feb 18, 2023 - Longwood 73 vs. Radford 63
  • Jan 26, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Longwood 59
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Radford 66
  • Jan 12, 2022 - Longwood 83 vs. Radford 75
  • Dec 15, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Longwood 53
  • Dec 14, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 66
  • Jan 30, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 55
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 59
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. Longwood 64