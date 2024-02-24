Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Longwood 17-11, Radford 14-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the Radford Highlanders are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Longwood had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with an 80-75 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Radford came into Thursday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday. The win was just what Radford needed coming off of a 99-74 defeat in their prior contest.

The Lancers' victory bumped their record up to 17-11. As for the Highlanders, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-14.

Longwood came up short against the Highlanders when the teams last played back in January, falling 69-58. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.