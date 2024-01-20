Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: SC Upstate 6-11, Radford 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Radford is 7-1 against SC Upstate since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.

The point spread may have favored Radford last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Radford has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

SC Upstate can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lancers and snuck past 73-71.

The Highlanders have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Looking ahead, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Radford in mind: they have a solid 11-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against SC Upstate in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, sneaking past 55-52. Will Radford repeat their success, or does SC Upstate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Radford is a big 8.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 8 games against SC Upstate.