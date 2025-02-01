Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-18, Radford 14-9

Radford is 8-2 against SC Upstate since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.

Last Wednesday, Radford came up short against UNC-Ash. and fell 72-65. The Highlanders have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Last Wednesday, Radford came up short against UNC-Ash. and fell 72-65. The Highlanders have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Radford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 82-75 to Charleston Southern.

Radford's defeat dropped their record down to 14-9. As for SC Upstate, their loss dropped their record down to 5-18.

Radford beat SC Upstate 80-67 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Radford repeat their success, or does SC Upstate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Radford is a big 13.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.