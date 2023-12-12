Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: VMI 2-8, Radford 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will be playing at home against the VMI Keydets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dedmon Center. The timing is sure in Radford's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while VMI has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Radford proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 82-74. 82 seems to be a good number for Radford as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Keydets couldn't handle the Eagles on Saturday and fell 77-69. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with American: they've now lost four in a row.

The Highlanders are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for the Keydets, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Radford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on VMI against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to Radford's 7-2.

Odds

Radford is a big 14.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Radford has won 2 out of their last 3 games against VMI.