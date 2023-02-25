Who's Playing

Campbell @ Radford

Current Records: Campbell 13-16; Radford 17-13

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Dedmon Center at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Fighting Camels had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Winthrop Eagles, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Campbell as they fell 95-93 to Winthrop.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-64 to the High Point Panthers.

Campbell is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Campbell is now 13-16 while Radford sits at 17-13. The Fighting Camels are 10-5 after losses this year, the Highlanders 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Radford have won nine out of their last 17 games against Campbell.