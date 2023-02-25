Who's Playing
Campbell @ Radford
Current Records: Campbell 13-16; Radford 17-13
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Dedmon Center at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Fighting Camels had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Winthrop Eagles, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Campbell as they fell 95-93 to Winthrop.
Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-64 to the High Point Panthers.
Campbell is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Campbell is now 13-16 while Radford sits at 17-13. The Fighting Camels are 10-5 after losses this year, the Highlanders 5-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Radford have won nine out of their last 17 games against Campbell.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Campbell 55
- Feb 16, 2022 - Radford 71 vs. Campbell 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Campbell 70 vs. Radford 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 60
- Jan 20, 2021 - Radford 67 vs. Campbell 61
- Jan 19, 2021 - Radford 97 vs. Campbell 91
- Feb 15, 2020 - Radford 73 vs. Campbell 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Radford 68 vs. Campbell 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Campbell 64 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 30, 2019 - Campbell 68 vs. Radford 67
- Feb 15, 2018 - Radford 72 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2018 - Campbell 59 vs. Radford 56
- Mar 03, 2017 - Campbell 66 vs. Radford 50
- Feb 25, 2017 - Campbell 61 vs. Radford 58
- Jan 26, 2017 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 61
- Feb 25, 2016 - Radford 60 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 20, 2016 - Radford 78 vs. Campbell 66