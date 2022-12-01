Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Radford

Current Records: North Carolina Central 4-3; Radford 4-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the North Carolina Central Eagles will be on the road. They will take on the Radford Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dedmon Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

North Carolina Central had enough points to win and then some against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, taking their game 79-66.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Radford has finally found some success away from home. They took down the Elon Phoenix 69-53 on Sunday.

The wins brought the Eagles up to 4-3 and Radford to 4-3. North Carolina Central is 2-0 after wins this year, Radford 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.