Halftime Report

A win for Rhode Island would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fairfield 45-27.

If Rhode Island keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Fairfield will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Fairfield 0-0, Rhode Island 0-0

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Rhode Island Rams. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas M. Ryan Center.

Looking back to last season, Fairfield finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Rhode Island will seek to improve after finishing 12-19.

Fairfield is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Fairfield came up short against Rhode Island in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 93-80. Can Fairfield avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a big 10.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Rhode Island won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.