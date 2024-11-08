Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Holy Cross 0-1, Rhode Island 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Rhode Island is 4-0 against Holy Cross since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Rhode Island Rams will host the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Crusaders took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rams, who come in off a win.

Rhode Island is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 96-58 win over Fairfield. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Rams have posted since November 22, 2023.

Rhode Island's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sebastian Thomas, who scored 18 points along with seven assists. Jaden House was another key player, posting 16 points.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a painful 85-61 loss at the hands of Wisconsin. The Crusaders got off to an early lead (up 16 with 13:44 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Gabe Warren, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points.

Looking forward, Rhode Island is probably looking forward to this one considering their 17.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an 11-17-1 record against the spread.

Rhode Island strolled past Holy Cross in their previous meeting back in December of 2018 by a score of 79-63. Does Rhode Island have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a big 17.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rhode Island has won all of the games they've played against Holy Cross in the last 9 years.