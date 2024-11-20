Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Lafayette 1-3, Rhode Island 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Rams know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three contests -- so hopefully the Leopards like a good challenge.

Last Tuesday, Rhode Island blew past Franklin Pierce, posting a 105-73 victory.

Rhode Island smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Lafayette scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 81-71 to Cornell. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their loss, Lafayette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Luka Savicevic, who posted 11 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Savicevic also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Less helpful for Lafayette was Devin Hines' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Rhode Island pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Lafayette, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

Going forward, Rhode Island is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-1 against the spread).

Odds

Rhode Island is a big 15-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

