Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Massachusetts 11-4, Rhode Island 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Minutemen didn't have too much trouble with the Explorers at home as they won 81-65.

Massachusetts' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rahsool Diggins, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Cohen, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 79-74 win over the Wildcats.

Luis Kortright was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with five assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Minutemen's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-4. As for the Rams, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Massachusetts just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Massachusetts' way against Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Massachusetts made off with a 69-45 win. Will Massachusetts repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.