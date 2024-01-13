Who's Playing
Massachusetts Minutemen @ Rhode Island Rams
Current Records: Massachusetts 11-4, Rhode Island 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Wednesday, the Minutemen didn't have too much trouble with the Explorers at home as they won 81-65.
Massachusetts' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rahsool Diggins, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Cohen, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 79-74 win over the Wildcats.
Luis Kortright was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with five assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.
The Minutemen's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-4. As for the Rams, they now have a winning record of 8-7.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Massachusetts just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Everything went Massachusetts' way against Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Massachusetts made off with a 69-45 win. Will Massachusetts repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Massachusetts 69 vs. Rhode Island 45
- Jan 14, 2023 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Massachusetts 78 vs. Rhode Island 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Massachusetts 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 13, 2021 - Massachusetts 80 vs. Rhode Island 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rhode Island 64 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 94 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Massachusetts 77 vs. Rhode Island 70