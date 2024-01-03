Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 10-3, Rhode Island 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Rhode Island will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Rhode Island Rams and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Rhode Island's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 82-71.

Rhode Island's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was David Fuchs, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds. Jaden House was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Saint Joseph's has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Greyhounds at home to the tune of 97-56. With Saint Joseph's ahead 50-29 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Joseph's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lynn Greer III, who scored 15 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Rasheer Fleming, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds.

The Rams' victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for the Hawks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Saint Joseph's and Rhode Island were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.