Wagner Seahawks @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Wagner 1-1, Rhode Island 2-0

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Rhode Island Rams will be playing at home against the Wagner Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.5% better than the opposition, a fact Rhode Island proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 93-80 win over the Stags. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Rhode Island.

Rhode Island got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Fuchs out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden House was another key contributor, earning 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks humbled the Lions with a 83-48 smackdown. With Wagner ahead 44-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Seahawks to 1-1.