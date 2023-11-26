Halftime Report

Yale is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Rhode Island 44-32.

If Yale keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, Rhode Island will have to make due with a 4-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Yale 4-2, Rhode Island 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rhode Island Rams at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Bulldogs made off with a 71-70 win over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last game, Rhode Island made sure to put some points up on the board against J&W-Prov. on Wednesday. The Rams simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Griffins 97-59 at home. With that victory, Rhode Island brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Rhode Island's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Weston, who scored 17 points. Zek Montgomery was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for the Rams, they pushed their record up to 4-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Yale has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 47.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've nailed 48.6% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Yale is a solid 6-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Injury Report for Rhode Island

David Green: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Yale

No Injury Information