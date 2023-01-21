Who's Playing

George Mason @ Rhode Island

Current Records: George Mason 11-8; Rhode Island 6-12

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots are 1-5 against the Rhode Island Rams since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Patriots and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for GMU as they fell 78-75 to the George Washington Colonials on Monday. That makes it the first time this season GMU has let down their home crowd. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Ronald Polite III, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Josh Oduro, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Tuesday, falling 64-57. A silver lining for Rhode Island was the play of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 18 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Patriots are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put GMU at 11-8 and the Rams at 6-12. GMU is 5-2 after losses this year, Rhode Island 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Patriots are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island have won five out of their last six games against George Mason.