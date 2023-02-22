Who's Playing
George Washington @ Rhode Island
Current Records: George Washington 13-14; Rhode Island 8-18
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials won both of their matches against the Rhode Island Rams last season (63-61 and 72-61) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. George Washington and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Colonials should still be riding high after a win, while the Rams will be looking to right the ship.
George Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Sunday, sneaking past 83-81. George Washington's guard Brendan Adams looked sharp as he had 28 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island has to be aching after a bruising 69-45 loss to the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday. Guard Jalen Carey wasn't much of a difference maker for Rhode Island; Carey played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
The Colonials are now 13-14 while the Rams sit at 8-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: George Washington is 15th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
Series History
Rhode Island and George Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 19, 2022 - George Washington 72 vs. Rhode Island 61
- Jan 22, 2022 - George Washington 63 vs. Rhode Island 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - George Washington 78 vs. Rhode Island 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Rhode Island 82 vs. George Washington 51
- Feb 26, 2019 - Rhode Island 80 vs. George Washington 53
- Jan 06, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. George Washington 60
- Jan 31, 2017 - Rhode Island 82 vs. George Washington 70
- Jan 22, 2016 - George Washington 62 vs. Rhode Island 58