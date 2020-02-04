Watch Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Massachusetts 9-13; Rhode Island 16-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Rhode Island Rams. Rhode Island and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island is coming into the contest hot, having won eight in a row.

Rhode Island strolled past the VCU Rams with points to spare last week, taking the game 87-75. It was another big night for Rhode Island's guard Fatts Russell, who had 30 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, UMass took a serious blow against the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday, falling 85-50. Guard Carl Pierre just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Rhode Island's win brought them up to 16-5 while the Minutemen's defeat pulled them down to 9-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island comes into the matchup boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.8. But the Minutemen enter the contest with only 7.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 16-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Rhode Island have won six out of their last nine games against Massachusetts.