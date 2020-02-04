Watch Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Massachusetts @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Massachusetts 9-13; Rhode Island 16-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Rhode Island Rams. Rhode Island and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island is coming into the contest hot, having won eight in a row.

Rhode Island strolled past the VCU Rams with points to spare last week, taking the game 87-75. It was another big night for Rhode Island's guard Fatts Russell, who had 30 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, UMass took a serious blow against the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday, falling 85-50. Guard Carl Pierre just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Rhode Island's win brought them up to 16-5 while the Minutemen's defeat pulled them down to 9-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island comes into the matchup boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.8. But the Minutemen enter the contest with only 7.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

  • When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
  • Ticket Cost: $7.00

The Rams are a big 16-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Rhode Island have won six out of their last nine games against Massachusetts.

  • Mar 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 94 vs. Massachusetts 75
  • Jan 27, 2019 - Massachusetts 77 vs. Rhode Island 70
  • Jan 30, 2018 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Massachusetts 83
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 51
  • Feb 07, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. Massachusetts 62
  • Jan 15, 2017 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Massachusetts 77
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Massachusetts 67 vs. Rhode Island 62
  • Mar 03, 2016 - Rhode Island 68 vs. Massachusetts 50
  • Feb 02, 2016 - Massachusetts 61 vs. Rhode Island 56
