Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Incarnate Word 3-6, Rice 3-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rice Owls will be playing at home against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 12:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Rice was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Houston but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Owls took a serious blow against the Cougars on Wednesday, falling 75-39. Rice has struggled against Houston recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Rice struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Houston posted 17.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to the Lumberjacks.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 3-6 and the Cougars to 9-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Rice against Incarnate Word in their previous meeting back in December of 2021 as the squad secured a 85-55 win. Will Rice repeat their success, or does Incarnate Word have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rice has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Incarnate Word.