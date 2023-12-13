Halftime Report

Rice fell flat on their face against Houston last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Rice is up 37-34 over Incarnate Word. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 30 points.

If Rice keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-6 in no time. On the other hand, Incarnate Word will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Incarnate Word 3-6, Rice 3-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Rice Owls will be playing at home against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 12:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Rice was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Houston but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Owls took a serious blow against the Cougars on Wednesday, falling 75-39. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Rice has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Rice struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to the Lumberjacks. The contest was a 36-36 toss-up at halftime, but Incarnate Word was outscored by N. Arizona in the second.

The Owls bumped their record down to 3-6 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 53.5 points per game. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

Looking forward, Rice is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Rice: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Everything came up roses for Rice against Incarnate Word in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 as the squad secured a 85-55 victory. Will Rice repeat their success, or does Incarnate Word have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rice is a big 12.5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Rice has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Incarnate Word.