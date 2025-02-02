Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Memphis 16-4, Rice 11-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Owls are crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Tigers will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Memphis can't be too worried about heading out to take on Rice: they just beat Tulane at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Memphis came out on top against Tulane by a score of 68-56 on Thursday.

Dain Dainja was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rice couldn't handle South Florida on Tuesday and fell 69-64. The Owls were up 32-18 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Rice's loss came about despite a quality game from Denver Anglin, who had 17 points plus two steals.

Memphis has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season. As for Rice, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Memphis just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Rice, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given Memphis' sizable advantage in that area, Rice will need to find a way to close that gap.

Memphis couldn't quite finish off Rice when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 74-71. Can Memphis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.