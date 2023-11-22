Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Rice Owls

Current Records: New Mexico 3-1, Rice 1-3

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 p.m. ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

The New Mexico Lobos will face off against the Rice Owls at 9:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but New Mexico and Toledo didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Lobos walked away with a 92-84 win over the Rockets. The victory made it back-to-back wins for New Mexico.

JT Toppin was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 27 points.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a 103-88 bruising from the Sycamores. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Rice's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Travis Evee, who scored 25 points, and Max Fiedler who scored 8 points along with 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Going forward, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Mexico and Rice are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 7.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

New Mexico has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Rice.