SMU Mustangs @ Rice Owls

Current Records: SMU 15-7, Rice 9-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

SMU has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Rice Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Mustangs narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Blazers 72-69. SMU was down 55-43 with 10:18 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead SMU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Samuell Williamson, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Williamson is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Chuck Harris, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Owls beat the Roadrunners 80-76 on Saturday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 156.5 point over/under.

Rice can attribute much of their success to Mekhi Mason, who scored 30 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mason has scored all season. Max Fiedler was another key contributor, scoring four points along with ten rebounds and seven assists.

The Mustangs pushed their record up to 15-7 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.4 points per game. As for the Owls, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.