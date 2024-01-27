Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Tulsa 10-8, Rice 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $29.15

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Tudor Fieldhouse. Tulsa is hoping to put an end to a 17-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 103-70, which was the final score in the Golden Hurricane's tilt against the Mustangs on Saturday. Tulsa has struggled against SMU recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

PJ Haggerty put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Owls came up short against the Owls on Wednesday and fell 69-56.

The losing side was boosted by Max Fiedler, who scored four points along with 18 rebounds and eight assists.

The Golden Hurricane have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season. As for the Owls, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tulsa is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Tulsa is playing on the road, but their 0-4-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Rice is a 3.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

