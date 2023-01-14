Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Rice
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 9-7; Rice 11-5
What to Know
The Rice Owls will play host again and welcome the Texas-El Paso Miners to Tudor Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a victory, while the Owls will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was close but no cigar for Rice as they fell 71-68 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Wednesday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Rice had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Mekhi Mason wasn't much of a difference maker for Rice; Mason played for 28 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at home on Wednesday as they won 69-57. Guard Tae Hardy (15 points) was the top scorer for the Miners.
The Owls are now 11-5 while Texas-El Paso sits at 9-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rice has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 33rd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Rice, Texas-El Paso comes into the matchup boasting the 28th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. In other words, Rice will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Rice.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Rice 72 vs. Texas-El Paso 67
- Mar 03, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 70 vs. Rice 67
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Rice 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - Rice 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Jan 08, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 101 vs. Rice 89
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Rice 72
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 68 vs. Rice 62
- Jan 23, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Rice 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Rice 85 vs. Texas-El Paso 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 65 vs. Rice 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Rice 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Rice 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 86 vs. Rice 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 79 vs. Rice 71
- Jan 01, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 61 vs. Rice 60