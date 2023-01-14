Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Rice

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 9-7; Rice 11-5

What to Know

The Rice Owls will play host again and welcome the Texas-El Paso Miners to Tudor Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a victory, while the Owls will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Rice as they fell 71-68 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Wednesday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Rice had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Mekhi Mason wasn't much of a difference maker for Rice; Mason played for 28 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at home on Wednesday as they won 69-57. Guard Tae Hardy (15 points) was the top scorer for the Miners.

The Owls are now 11-5 while Texas-El Paso sits at 9-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rice has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 33rd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Rice, Texas-El Paso comes into the matchup boasting the 28th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. In other words, Rice will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Rice.