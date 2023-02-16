Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Rice

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-19; Rice 16-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Rice Owls are heading back home. The Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Rice has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Rice netted an 85-78 win over the Florida International Panthers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Texas-San Antonio and the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Texas-San Antonio falling 77-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

This next matchup looks promising for Rice, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Owls' victory brought them up to 16-9 while the Roadrunners' loss pulled them down to 7-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Rice enters the game with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Rice's 8.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Owls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last 11 games against Rice.