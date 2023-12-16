Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Charlotte 5-4, Richmond 5-5

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Richmond has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Spiders came up short against the Gators and fell 87-76.

Despite their loss, Richmond saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Neal Quinn, who scored 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan King, who scored 14 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Charlotte faltered in their contest on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-56 punch to the gut against the Blue Devils. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Spiders have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for the 49ers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.