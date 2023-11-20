Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Colorado 3-0, Richmond 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Colorado has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Richmond Spiders at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Center. Richmond took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colorado, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Colorado proved on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 106-79 win over the Panthers. With Colorado ahead 53-33 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Colorado got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was KJ Simpson out in front who scored 23 points along with 6 assists. Eddie Lampkin Jr. was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spiders couldn't handle the Eagles on Wednesday and fell 68-61.

Neal Quinn put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Buffaloes have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25.67 points. As for the Spiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-1.

Looking forward, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colorado has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 55.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Richmond struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colorado is a big 10-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

