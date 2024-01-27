Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Dayton 16-2, Richmond 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton is 8-1 against Richmond since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Dayton sitting on ten straight wins and Richmond on nine.

Last Tuesday, the Flyers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Explorers, taking the game 66-54.

Among those leading the charge was DaRon Holmes II, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Javon Bennett was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact Richmond proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Colonials by a score of 82-74. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:25 mark of the first half, when Richmond was facing a 31-19 deficit.

Jordan King was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 32 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Bigelow, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

The Flyers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-2 record this season. As for the Spiders, they pushed their record up to 14-5 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Richmond (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Dayton against Richmond in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 86-60 victory. With Dayton ahead 43-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Richmond.