Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: FGCU 4-8, Richmond 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles and the Richmond Spiders will round out the year against one another at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Robins Center. The Eagles are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

FGCU took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 victory over Florida Tech. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Eagles as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

FGCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Richmond had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 78-71 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Richmond's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dusan Neskovic led the charge by earning 23 points plus six rebounds. Neskovic is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. DeLonnie Hunt was another key player, posting 16 points.

FGCU's win bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Richmond, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

Odds

Richmond is a 3-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spiders, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

