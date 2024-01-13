Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: George Mason 13-3, Richmond 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Richmond and George Mason are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Richmond will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, Richmond's game was all tied up 23-23 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They skirted past the Ramblers 58-56. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Richmond has scored all year.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, George Mason's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 54-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. George Mason didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, George Mason struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Spiders have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for the Patriots, their defeat ended a 13-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3.

Going forward, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played George Mason.

Richmond came up short against George Mason when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 62-57. Will Richmond have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Richmond is a 3-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Richmond and George Mason both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.