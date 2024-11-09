Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Marist 0-1, Richmond 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.88

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Spiders will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Foxes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Richmond is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Mount Olive 101-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Spiders have posted since November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Marist had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell 79-66 to Harvard.

Looking ahead, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-9-1 record against the spread.

Richmond ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 18-1 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $441.70. On the other hand, Marist was 5-8 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Richmond is a big 9.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

